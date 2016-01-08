(Adds three people killed near Saudi border)
DUBAI Jan 8 The Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's
foreign ministry denied Iran's accusation that Saudi warplanes
had hit its embassy in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.
Iran on Thursday said the warplanes had attacked its embassy
in Yemen's capital on Wednesday night, an accusation that
exacerbated tension between the major Shi'ite and Sunni powers
in the region.
"The coalition command confirmed that these (Iranian)
allegations are false and void, stressing that it does not carry
out any operations in the vicinity of the embassy or near it," a
statement on the state Saudi news agency SPA said late on
Thursday.
It also urged diplomatic missions in Sanaa not to offer
militias an opportunity "to use diplomatic missions' buildings
in any military action."
Residents and witnesses in Sanaa had told Reuters there was
no damage to the Iranian embassy building.
Yemen's foreign ministry also denied the embassy building
had been targeted, according to the Saudi-allied, government-run
state news agency, sabanew.net.
The official foreign ministry source cited on sabanew.net
said responsibility for the protection of diplomatic missions in
Sanaa lay with the Houthi militia, who are in control of Sanaa,
and their allies, forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh.
A growing diplomatic dispute between Riyadh and Tehran,
triggered by Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shi'ite
cleric, has damaged the outlook for any resolution to the
conflict in Yemen, where a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has
been fighting the Shi'ite, Iran-allied Houthi movement.
While Riyadh sees the Houthis as a proxy for bitter regional
rival Iran to expand its influence, the Houthis deny this and
say they are fighting a revolution against a corrupt government
and Gulf Arab powers beholden to the West.
Separately, SPA said late on Thursday that three people were
killed and nine wounded when "military projectiles" fired from
Yemen landed in the Saudi southwestern region of Jazan.
