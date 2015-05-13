UNITED NATIONS May 13 Yemen warned on Wednesday
that if Iran did not allow a cargo ship bound for the Arabian
peninsula with a military escort to be searched then it "bears
complete responsibility for any incident that arises from their
attempt to enter Yemeni waters."
Iran said earlier on Wednesday it would not allow Saudi
Arabia-led coalition forces to inspect the ship, which it says
contains humanitarian aid. The ship left Iran on Monday and is
being escorted by Iranian warships.
"The Yemeni government and the coalition forces do not
object to aid shipments entering Yemen as long as they obtain
the necessary permits from the legitimate government of Yemen
and are searched prior to entry," Yemen's U.N. mission told the
U.N. Security Council in a letter, seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)