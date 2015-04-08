BEIRUT, April 8 Iran says Yemeni factions should
form a national unity government to resolve the crisis there and
that it is working to help achieve that, a senior Iranian
official said on Wednesday.
Morteza Sarmadi, deputy foreign minister, reiterated Iran's
call for an immediate halt to the two-week-old military campaign
being led by Saudi Arabia against Yemeni Houthis who have seized
much of Yemen and forced its Saudi-backed president to flee.
Speaking at a news conference in Beirut, Sarmadi said Yemen
could not be governed by one political faction alone.
"All influential and active political currents and factions"
with popular backing should stand together "to form a government
of national unity that can govern Yemeni affairs in the best way
possible", he said.
"We, in the Islamic Republic of Iran, are undertaking all
good initiatives and efforts that help in reaching this
political solution," he said.
Sarmadi said Yemen had been the focus of discussions he had
held in Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq and Lebanon.
Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of providing military support to
the Houthis, a charge the Islamic Republic denies.
The Saudi-led campaign has failed stop the Houthis and
allied soldiers loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh
from pushing into the port city of Aden, from where Saudi-backed
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi was forced to flee last month.
Iran sent two warships to the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday,
state media reported.
(Reporting by Beirut bureau; Editing by Louise Ireland)