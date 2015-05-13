By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS May 13 Iran complained to the
United Nations Security Council of the Saudi Arabia-led
coalition's forces hindering its attempts to send aid to Yemen
as a standoff loomed on Wednesday over an Iranian cargo ship
bound for the Arabian Peninsula under military escort.
Gulf Arab nations in the military coalition have since March
26 been bombing Houthi militia and allied army units that
control much of Yemen as well as inspecting ships in a bid to
stop weapons smuggling.
Iran said on Wednesday it would not allow coalition forces
to inspect the humanitarian shipment, which is being escorted by
Iranian warships. Saudi Arabia has accused Tehran of arming the
Houthis, charges the Islamic Republic denies.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has tried by all means to
alleviate the suffering of the affected Yemeni people; efforts
that have mostly been thwarted by the coalition forces," Iran's
U.N. Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo wrote to the Security Council
in a letter sent late on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.
"Indeed, the destruction of the transportation
infrastructure of Yemen by the coalition forces has adversely
impacted the delivery of humanitarian assistance," he wrote.
A five-day truce that began on Tuesday to allow for the
delivery of aid to Yemen appeared to be broadly holding. The
United Nations says some 12 million people in the war-torn
impoverished country need help.
The United States has urged Tehran to redirect its ship to
Djibouti, from where the United Nations is coordinating aid
distribution. Iran's state news agency IRNA said the vessel left
on Monday for a Yemeni port held by Houthis.
Khoshroo said that "those who violate international law,
including international humanitarian law, should be held
accountable for their acts and there should be no room for
impunity."
Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Muslim allies believe the Houthis
are a proxy for the influence of their regional rival, Shi'ite
Iran, in a power struggle that has helped exacerbate sectarian
tensions across the Middle East.
In a statement on Tuesday, the U.N. Security Council called
on all parties to respect the five-day humanitarian pause.
It "urged all parties to allow for the entry and delivery of
essential relief items to the civilian population ... and to
facilitate the field activities of humanitarian agencies, in
coordination with the government of Yemen."
