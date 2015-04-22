(Recasts with with Rouhani, adds southern Yemeni fighters)
* Rouhani calls for an end to military intervention
* Saudi Arabia said it would back political solution
* Fighting, strikes forced 150,000 to flee - U.N.
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA, April 22 Iran called on Wednesday for
all sides in Yemen's conflict to start negotiations, saying
long-term peace was possible a day after Saudi Arabia called an
end to air strikes against Shi'ite Muslim Houthi rebels allied
to Tehran.
Saudi Arabia said its campaign against the Houthis in
neighbouring Yemen had secured its territory and achieved its
goals, but added that a new operation aimed at delivering a
political solution would also include a military dimension.
"History has demonstrated that military intervention is not
a proper response to these crises and will instead exacerbate
the situation," Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said at an
Asian-African conference in Jakarta.
"We believe that sustainable peace can prevail if military
intervention is ceased and proper conditions are prepared for
talks and dialogue among all political groups."
Iran had repeatedly said it would support a political
solution to restore peace in Yemen. Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the Saudi move as a "positive"
measure and urged talks and the formation of a new government.
"Positive developments in Yemen should be followed by urgent
humanitarian assistance, intra-Yemeni dialogue and broad-based
govt (government). Ready to help," Zarif said in a message on
his Twitter account.
The United States and Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia
have accused Shi'ite Iran of arming the Houthis. Iran denies the
claim.
Saudi Arabia said a new phase called "Operation Restoring
Hope" was beginning, which would combine political, diplomatic
and military action but would focus on "the political process
that will lead to a stable and secure future for Yemen".
Saudi spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri said the
alliance may still target Houthis and militiamen in southern
Yemen, said they would continue fighting the Houthis and allied
Yemeni army units until they drove them out of the region.
The United Nations says more than 750 people have already
been killed and about 150,000 people driven from their homes by
three weeks of air strikes and ground fighting.
Yemen is also home to one of the most lethal branches of al
Qaeda which has been targeted for years by U.S. drone strikes.
(Additional reporting by Randy Fabi in Jakarta, Writing by
Parisa Hafezi; Editing by William Maclean and Andrew Heavens)