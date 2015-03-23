DUBAI, March 23 Houthi fighters and loyalists of
Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are locked in a power
struggle that diplomats say risks drawing in neighbouring Saudi
Arabia and its main regional rival Iran.
The duel between the northern-based Shi'ite Muslim militia
and the mostly Sunni southern backers of the president threatens
to erode what remains of a Yemeni state weakened by years of
corruption, poor governance and a series of conflicts.
A worst case scenario - sectarian war with foreign powers
backing opposing sides - would deepen already grave humanitarian
suffering in the impoverished country and endanger strategic
shipping lanes.
SECTARIANISM
The political crisis threatens to pit Yemen's two main
Islamic sects against each other.
Zaydi Islam, an offshoot of Shi'ism, predominates in the
northern highlands while Sunni Shafi'i Islam is the majority
school in the south and east. Unlike in Syria and Iraq, however,
followers of the two schools pray together in the same mosques
and have peacefully coexisted for centuries.
The Houthis are a Zaydi Islamist militia group which says it
has no sectarian agenda. They describe their takeover of much of
the country as a revolution for all Yemenis. Sunni Islamist
parties and tribes reject this.
Ultra-hardline Sunni al Qaeda militants have joined forces
with some tribal opponents of the Houthis in months of fighting,
and suicide bombings at Houthi mosques on Friday claimed by
Islamic State raised the risk of a sectarian war.
SEA NAVIGATION
The threat of war has raised fears over the security of oil
supplies through the Bab al-Mandab shipping lane, a vital energy
gateway for Europe, Asia and the United States. More than 3.4
million barrels of oil per day passed through Bab el-Mandeb in
2013, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Closure of the strait, which connects the Red Sea with the
Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, could keep tankers from the
Gulf from reaching the Suez Canal or Sumed Pipeline, diverting
them around the southern tip of Africa. Egypt has said it could
not stand by if its interests were threatened.
SOUTHERN SEPARATISM
Southern secessionists say northerners based in the capital
Sanaa have discriminated against them and usurped their
resources since the unification of North and South Yemen in
1990. Despite leading the North's war effort in a 1994
North-South civil war, Hadi has been welcomed in Aden since
fleeing the capital last month.
The southern Hirak movement has struggled to advance its
cause, and some of its armed factions have pledged allegiance to
Hadi - a Southerner by birth - hoping that he might advance
their dream of an independent South.
ISLAMIST MILITANCY AND AL QAEDA IN THE SOUTH
Yemen is the base of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, one
of the network's most ambitious branches. It has carried out
years of bomb and gun attacks on the Yemeni state, plotted to
blow up U.S.-bound airliners and claimed responsibility for an
attack on a magazine in Paris in January that killed 12.
AQAP has seized parts of the remote south and east, and
stands to gain if the Yemeni military continues to split and
relent in its military campaign against it.
FOREIGN INVOLVEMENT
Weak, impoverished and divided among pliable tribal leaders,
Yemen has for decades been susceptible to outside influence.
Saudi Arabia, the oil giant to its north, has tried to maintain
calm by funding allied Islamists and tribal sheikhs. Iran is a
newer player, and has trained, armed and funded the Houthis,
Yemeni and Iranian officials have said. The Houthis deny
receiving military training from Iran.
The United States has worried that political instability in
Yemen will embolden al Qaeda, and has trained Yemen's military
to fight them while it has kept up a campaign of drone strikes
against the militants. But the withdrawal of U.S. diplomatic and
military staff from Yemen amid deepening security chaos has
called into question their counter-terrorism strategy.
BORDER SECURITY
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, is concerned by
the Houthi presence on its mountainous southern border. The
Houthis held drills on the Saudi border using heavy weapons
acquired from the Yemeni army this month, raising tensions with
Riyadh. Gulf Arab officials warned this week that Yemen's
security and that of the Gulf was an "indivisible whole",
raising the possibility of a military intervention.
HUMANITARIAN CRISIS
The erosion of the central government would worsen already
chronic poverty and lack of development in Yemen. Saudi Arabia
has suspended most of its financial aid to Yemen, worried that
the Houthis will grab it, Yemeni and Western sources say.
Fighting temporarily displaced around 100,000 people last
year, according to the United Nations, but the world body said
in February that recent insecurity had not yet curtailed aid
operations. Hunger, corruption and lack of basic services, water
and infrastructure for Yemenis remain huge problems and over a
quarter of a million former refugees, mostly Somalis, struggle
to survive in the country.
OIL OUTPUT DANGER
Falling oil prices have cut state energy income; oil exports
fell to $1.67 billion last year from $2.66 billion in 2013, the
central bank says. Yemeni oil flows through the Marib pipeline,
its main export route, at a rate of around 70,000 barrels per
day (bpd). Before a series of attacks by tribesmen began against
it three years ago, the 435 km (270 mile) pipeline carried
around 110,000 barrels per day to Ras Isa, an export terminal on
the Red Sea. Tribal conflicts and al Qaeda insurgency are
disrupting oil and gas exports in other parts of the economy.
(Reporting by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and
David Stamp)