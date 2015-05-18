SEOUL May 18 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said on Monday Washington supported extending a "humanitarian
pause" in the fighting in Yemen, but that manoeuvres by Houthi
fighters made that difficult.
A Saudi Arabian-led coalition resumed air strikes against
the Houthi in Aden overnight, hours after the expiry of a truce
meant to facilitate badly needed humanitarian aid, a Reuters
witness said.
Explosions could be heard near the southern city's airport
and the districts of Khor Maksar and Crater shortly after the
five-day ceasefire expired on Sunday.
"We know that the Houthis were engaged in moving some
missile-launching capacity to the border and under the rules of
engagement, it was always understood that if there were
proactive moves by one side or another, then that would be in
violation of the ceasefire agreement," Kerry told reporters in
the South Korean capital.
"Saudi Arabia, under the rules of engagement, took action.
We continue to support the idea of extending the humanitarian
pause, but I think under the circumstances at the moment that
would be difficult."
Since Tuesday, Saudi-led forces and the Houthi militias had
largely observed the ceasefire meant to allow delivery of food,
fuel and medical supplies to millions of Yemenis caught in the
conflict since the alliance began air strikes on March 26.
Sporadic clashes had continued, however, with at least 15
killed overnight Saturday-Sunday in the cities of Taiz and
Dhalea, residents said.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Nick Macfie)