ANKARA, April 9 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition against Houthi fighters in Yemen had killed innocent civilians and amounted to genocide.

"The aggression by Saudi Arabia against Yemen and its innocent people was a mistake," Khamenei said in a televised speech. "This is a crime and genocide that can be prosecuted in international courts."

Khamenei said Saudi Arabia, which launched air strikes against the Houthis two weeks ago after they began an offensive to capture the southern Yemeni city of Aden, would not emerge victorious from the conflict. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Dominic Evans, editing by Sami Aboudi)