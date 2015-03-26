DUBAI, March 26 State-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp
(KPC) said on Thursday the OPEC member has raised security
around its oil facilities inside and outside the country after
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies began a military operation in
Yemen.
"In the light of developments in Yemen and to protect the
strategic interests of the oil sector and securing oil products
for inside and outside several procedures and precautionary
steps taken," official news agency KUNA quoted KPC acting chief
executive officer Mohammad al-Farhoud as saying.
These measures include "securing all industrial safety and
security requirements and raising the level of security measures
and to intensify the protection of oil installations in Kuwait
and abroad," he said.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by David Clarke)