ADEN, April 2 Dozens of troops disembarked at a port in Aden on Thursday, hours after Houthi fighters advanced into the heart of the southern Yemeni city, witnesses and port officials said.

It was not immediately possible to verify the nationality of the troops, but a Saudi-led coalition which has been trying to stem advances by the Iran-allied Houthis says it is in control of the waters around Aden. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey)