By Angus McDowall
MARIB, Yemen, Oct 21 Mohsen Saleh al-Muradi does
not just want to drive the Shi'ite Houthi fighters out of
Yemen's capital 130 km (80 miles) from his home town, he wants
to hunt them down and stamp them out.
"I will keep fighting all the way to Maran," said the
slight, moustached native of the north Yemen town of Marib,
wearing a bright red headscarf and a bullet pouch on his chest,
referring to the Houthis highland stronghold.
"I want to trample them under my feet."
In a messy conflict of many fronts, the forces backed by
wealthy neighbouring Gulf states against the Houthi fighters
that control Sanaa often have little in common with each other
and scant enthusiasm for the leader on whose behalf they are
ostensibly fighting: President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi.
What they increasingly share is a visceral sectarian hatred
for Shi'ites, a dangerous new trait in a country where different
interpretations of Islam co-existed for centuries.
The Houthis fought for two decades on behalf of the Zaydi
Shi'ite sect which ruled a kingdom in north Yemen for 1,000
years until it was toppled in a military coup in 1962.
Since last year Houthi fighters emerged as the most powerful
force in the country, after forming an alliance with their
former nemesis, ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh, himself born a
Zaydi but long a leader of the republican political
establishment opposed to the old monarchy.
In Marib's market, the different backgrounds of the hundreds
of armed men who said they had come there to fight against the
Houthis shows the complexities of a war in which Yemen's old
tribal hierarchy and its sectarian harmony have eroded.
Some were from the Red Sea coastal plain of Tihama and its
terraced mountain hinterland of Jebel Raymah, others had come
from Sanaa, from the northern highland areas of Hajjar and
Amran, or from Dhamar, a city in Yemen's central plateau.
What united them was vehement anger at Saleh, the Houthis
and their presumed Shi'ite ally Iran. Many described the militia
using the highly sectarian anti-Shi'ite term "rejectionists".
The Houthis, for their part, typically accuse all their Sunni
foes of supporting Islamic State.
"The Houthis weren't here before. But they want the whole
country. The problem is their religion. It comes from Iran,"
said Ahmed, a soldier from the Red Sea, mostly Sunni, city of
Hodeida. He was wearing a uniform provided by the Saudi-led
coalition of Arab countries, who joined the war in March and
have helped drive the Houthis from Aden in the south.
A percussive boom rolls over Marib from rugged mountains to
the west, in what is likely to be the next pivotal battlefield
as the anti-Houthi fighters try to close in on Sanaa. They are
now fighting in the Sirwah region, but may soon move north
through al-Jawf, the fighter said.
The war will dictate who rules Yemen, whether it remains a
single country and the prospects of ending a human crisis
affecting millions in one of the poorest Arab states.
It has also become the latest theatre in a wider regional
rivalry between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran, whose
proxies and allies have killed hundreds of thousands of people
in civil wars in Iraq and Syria.
LITTLE TRADITION OF HATRED
The sectarian hatred that has consumed much of the Middle
East in recent years has traditionally been unheard of in Yemen.
Between a fifth and a third of Yemenis are Zaydis, belonging
to an ancient branch of Islam that is grouped with Shi'ites
because of the side its followers took in a 7th century dispute
over the succession to the Prophet Mohammad.
But unlike the branch of Shi'ite Islam that later became
Iran's state religion, Zaydis never developed major doctrinal
differences with mainstream Sunni schools. Many of north Yemen's
big tribes have long followed both Zaydi and Sunni Islam without
controversy.
A civil war in the 1960s was fought not on sectarian lines,
but between supporters of the old Zaydi monarchy, backed by
Sunni Saudi Arabia, and republicans aided by Egypt. When the
republicans won, some top tribal leaders embraced Sunnism as a
way of diminishing the influence of the Zaydi old guard.
During his nearly three decades in power, Saleh played down
his own Zaydi background, as did other members of the tribal
elite that backed him.
From the 1970s onwards, a more explicitly sectarian element
was introduced as migrant Yemeni workers in Saudi Arabia
embraced its rigid Wahhabi Sunni doctrine, often in response to
the stultifying social hierarchy of Yemen's old monarchy.
The Saudis, for their part, started a decades-long policy of
buying influence in Yemen by distributing patronage to northern
tribal sheikhs, and lavishing money on Wahhabi mosques.
Saleh aided the rise of Sunni militant sentiment by cutting
a deal with returning veterans of the 1980s jihad against the
Soviets in Afghanistan. He recruited Sunni militants to help
fight against Communist and Socialist separatists in the south.
Opponents of the Houthis accuse them of seeking to revive
the monarchy and promote Iranian influence. The Houthis deny
this, casting themselves as a nationwide revolutionary
organisation, fighting corruption.
THE ONE WITH THE MONEY CAN WIN
Still, the war has yet to be reduced to a straightforward
conflict between Sunnis and Shi'ites, like those that have
unleashed bloodbaths from Damascus to Baghdad.
In the mainly Sunni south, many of Hadi's supporters are
driven more by regional separatism than sectarianism, though the
area does include entrenched Sunni militant groups that have
called for battle against the Houthis on religious grounds.
In the more religiously mixed north, many anti-Houthi
fighters are followers of the Islah party, a political movement
which includes Yemen's branch of the Sunni Islamist Muslim
Brotherhood and Sunni leaders of historically Zaydi tribes.
Many of the Yemeni soldiers now opposing the Houthis fought
against them when Saleh was in power, as members of the 1st
Armoured Division led by General Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, a senior
Islah figure now in exile in Saudi Arabia. Marib's new governor,
Sultan al-Arada, is an Islah leader, and the armed forces' Chief
of Staff Mohammed al-Maqdisi is a party sympathiser.
Fuad Mohammed Ali Marhabi, a 26-year old veteran of the 1st
Armoured Division from Sanaa, now serving in an army uniform
provided by the Saudis, says the new battle is a continuation of
the old fight: "That was our war. It was against the Houthis.
Now we are fighting them again," he said.
The key to the capital is winning the allegiance of tribes
in the area. But six months since the Gulf countries joined the
conflict, they have yet to secure reliable tribal support.
"There's no neat division of tribes. Families will back both
sides to ensure they have somebody on the winning side," said
Adam Baron, a visiting fellow of the European Council on Foreign
Relations. "It makes it very hard for the Saudis to figure out
who to empower with money and arms."
A soldier at the Saudi air base in the border town of
Sharura, deep in the Empty Quarter desert and a main supply
route across the open dunes to Marib 400 kilometres away, said
winning the support of tribes would require spending money.
"The one with the money can win in that area," he said,
standing by a wall map showing Houthi positions in large scale.
"You can buy loyalty."
