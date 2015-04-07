(Adds details, context on al Qaeda in Yemen)
ADEN, April 7 Suspected al Qaeda militants
stormed a remote Yemeni border post with Saudi Arabia on
Tuesday, killing at least two soldiers including the senior
border guard officer, sources in Yemen's eastern province of
Hadramawt said.
They said the attackers took over the base near Manwakh,
about 440 km (270 miles) northeast of the capital Sanaa.
The attack occurred less than a week after al Qaeda
militants attacked the Arabian Sea port of Mukalla. An alliance
of Hadramawt tribal fighters advanced into Mukalla two days
later to drive out al Qaeda, but residents say the militants
remain in control of around half of the town.
Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the
powerful regional wing of the global jihadist movement, has been
a force for years in eastern and central Yemen, from where it
has sought to launch attacks on Western targets.
The United States had used the al-Anad military camp in
south Yemen as a base for its covert drone war against AQAP, but
was forced to withdraw personnel from al-Anad when Shi'ite
Muslim Houthi forces launched an offensive in the region last
month.
The conflict in Yemen pitting the Houthis, who are aligned
with Iran and backed by soldiers loyal to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh, against southern fighters backed by a Saudi-led
air coalition has deepened the security vacuum in a country
already suffering from weak central authority.
AQAP militants appear to have exploited the turmoil,
breaking into Mukalla's prison last week to free one of their
local leaders and striking at the border post on Tuesday.
