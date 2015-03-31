TransCanada gets presidential permit for Keystone XL
March 24 TransCanada Corp said on Friday the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
CAIRO, March 31 Yemeni foreign minister Riyadh Yasseen called on Tuesday for an Arab ground intervention in the country "as soon as possible".
Asked by an interviewer on pan-Arab television channel al-Arabiya Hadath whether he sought an Arab ground intervention, Yaseen responded: "Yes, we are asking for that, and as soon as possible, in order to save our infrastructure and save Yemenis under siege in many cities."
For six days, a Saudi-led coalition has bombed Iran-allied Houthi fighters and army units fighting against President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, whose last bastion in the southern city of Aden was heavily shelled overnight. (Reporting By Omar Fahmy; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and John Stonestreet)
