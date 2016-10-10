DUBAI Oct 10 An Arab coalition intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi group at targets in Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Marib province on Sunday, Saudi Arabian official media reported.

Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition later attacked the two military bases from which the missiles were fired, the Saudi Press Agency reported late on Sunday.

A base in the capital Sanaa fired one missile towards Marib, and a base in northern Saada province launched a missile towards the Saudi city of Taif, the site of a Saudi air force base.

(Reporting by Celine Aswad, Writing by William Maclean)