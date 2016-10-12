(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali
WASHINGTON Oct 12 A U.S. Navy destroyer was
targeted on Wednesday in a failed missile attack from territory
in Yemen controlled by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, the second
such incident in four days, the U.S. military said.
The USS Mason fired defensive salvos in response to at least
one missile which did not hit the ship or caused any damage as
it operated north of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Pentagon
said. Indications are that the second salvo brought down an
incoming missile, one U.S. official said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
The renewed attempt to target the U.S. Navy destroyer will
add pressure on the U.S. military to retaliate, a move that
would represent the first direct U.S. military action against
Houthis in Yemen's conflict. The Pentagon said it would respond
"at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner."
The United States, a longtime ally of Saudi Arabia, has
provided aerial refueling of jets from a Saudi-led coalition
striking Yemen and it supplies U.S. weapons sales to the
kingdom.
Michael Knights, an expert on Yemen's conflict at the
Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the missile
attacks appeared to be the Houthis' response to an attack last
weekend, widely blamed on Saudi-led forces, on mourners gathered
in Yemen's Houthi-held capital Sanaa.
The White House says it is reviewing its support for
Saudi-led forces in Yemen in the wake of Saturday's strike,
which killed at least 140 people by one count.
Knights said the targeting of U.S. warship suggested the
Houthis, fighters from a Shi'ite sect that ruled a 1,000-year
kingdom in northern Yemen until 1962, could be becoming more
militarily aligned with groups like Lebanon's Shi'ite militant
group Hezbollah.
"Targeting U.S. warships is a sign that the Houthis have
decided to join the axis of resistance that currently includes
Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran," Knight said.
The USS Mason was also the target of a failed missile attack
off Yemen on Sunday, and the Navy praised the resolve of sailors
aboard the ship.
"The team in USS Mason demonstrated initiative and toughness
as they defended themselves and others against these unfounded
attacks over the weekend and again today," the Chief of Naval
Operations Admiral John Richardson said.
"All Americans should be proud of them," he said.
KEY SHIPPING LANE
The missile incidents, along with an Oct. 1 strike on a
vessel from the United Arab Emirates, add to questions about
safety of passage for military ships around the Bab al-Mandab
Strait, one of the world's busiest shipping routes.
The Houthis, who are battling the internationally-recognized
government of Yemen President Abd Rabbu Mansour al-Hadi, denied
any involvement in the previous attempt to strike the USS Mason.
But U.S. officials have told Reuters there are growing
indications that Houthi rebels, despite those denials, were
responsible for Sunday's incident.
The rebels appeared to use small skiffs as spotters to help
direct the missile attack on the warship on Sunday. The United
States is also investigating the possibility that a radar
station under Houthi control in Yemen might have also "painted"
the USS Mason, something that would have helped the Houthi
fighters pass along coordinates for a strike, the officials have
said.
The Houthis, who are allied to Hadi's predecessor Ali
Abdullah Saleh, have the support of many army units and control
most of the north including the capital Sanaa.
Reuters has learned that the coastal defense cruise missiles
used against the USS Mason on Sunday had considerable range,
adding to concerns about the kind of heavy weaponry that the
Houthis appear willing to employ and some of which U.S.
officials believe is supplied by Iran.
Although the United States has provided limited support for
the Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis, it also has
reserved its direct military role in Yemen to the fight against
al Qaeda's affiliate, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
That general U.S. policy might still remain in place, even
if it opts to carry out one-off retaliatory strikes.
Yemen's war has killed at least 10,000 people and brought
parts of the country to the brink of starvation.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by G Crosse
and Alistair Bell)