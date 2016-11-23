* Iran-allied Houthi group controls Yemen's missiles
* Retaining arsenal worries neighbours, shipping
* Armed movement denies Iranian military help
* Army's loyalty will determine post-war politics
By Noah Browning
DUBAI, Nov 22 A U.N. peace plan for Yemen seeks
to deprive the country's armed Houthi movement of its missile
arsenal which Yemeni security sources say includes scores and
maybe even hundreds of Soviet-era ballistic missiles pointed at
their foes in Saudi Arabia.
But whether the Iran-allied group will abandon the missiles
hidden in mountainous ravines which have given them regional
clout despite 20 months of punishing war is an open question.
The group possesses Scud missiles, shorter-range Tochka and
anti-ship missiles, and unguided Grad and Katyusha rockets, the
security sources told Reuters. It has even manufactured smaller
home-made rockets with names like "Volcano" and "Steadfast".
Retaining them could fortify the Houthis in a permanently
armed enclave like fellow Iran-allied groups Hamas and Hezbollah
- deepening the regional power struggle between Saudi Arabia and
Iran and unnerving key shipping lanes such as the Gulf of Aden
through which most of the world's oil is transported.
Western and regional powers have long worried that complex
internal rivalries and an active al Qaeda branch could push
Yemen toward chaos - fears which largely materialised last year.
A Saudi-led military coalition has staged thousands of air
strikes on the Houthis since the group toppled the
internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi and fanned out across the country in March 2015.
While Iran has strongly denied aiding the Houthis, Saudi
concerns that the Houthis are the proxies of their regional
arch-rival sparked their intervention.
FATE OF PLAN IN DOUBT
The conflict has now killed 10,000 people while hunger and
disease stalk the country which even before the war was awash
with guns and plagued by poverty.
But the Houthis may feel ceding Yemen's most powerful
weapons to neutral officers and becoming a political party as
envisioned by the U.N. plan may leave them vulnerable to attack.
"When the Houthis seized (the capital) Sanaa, they assumed
total control of state institutions, key posts in the army and
all the missiles," a senior Yemeni security official said,
speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"Relinquishing the security apparatus will be the most
important step toward what the country needs most - putting the
state back together," the official added.
A 48-hour ceasefire aimed at paving the way for peace talks
and a unity government expired on Monday, the latest in a series
of failed truces which leave the fate of the U.N. plan in doubt.
Saudi-led bombings have repeatedly struck underground
missile silos, sending mushroom clouds exploding over Sanaa.
Early in the war, the coalition said it had destroyed 80
percent of the country's stockpile of 300 ballistic missiles.
Yet the Houthis have managed to launch dozens of them at
pro-government forces inside Yemen and at Saudi Arabia
throughout the war, including just outside the holy city of
Mecca some 600km (370 miles) north of the country.
While Scuds are notoriously inaccurate and most appear to
have been shot down by Saudi Patriot missiles acquired from the
United States, the projectiles have unnerved Gulf Arab states.
SEIZED FROM ARMY STORES
Seized by the Houthis from army stores after their takeover,
Yemen's missiles were amassed over the course of decades in
legal acquisitions from the Soviet Union and North Korea.
The Houthis have upgraded some missiles to maximise their
range, and their technical savvy in local manufacture of smaller
rockets and several deadly launches may suggest foreign help,
military analysts say.
A Tochka ballistic missile attack last September killed more
than 60 Emirati, Saudi and Bahraini troops outside the central
city of Marib and another killed the Saudi intelligence chief
for Yemen and a senior Emirati officer in the southwest.
Speaking to Reuters, an anti-Houthi tribal commander said
his scouts spotted what they said were members of the
Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah aiding the Marib
strike.
"My men reported spotting the missile launcher accompanied
by several cars carrying Hezbollah advisers - we referred the
information to the coalition but we got no response," the
commander said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Brigadier General
Ahmed Asseri, said it lacked evidence of a Hezbollah link to
those attacks but believed the Houthis receive their help.
"We have information that there are Lebanese working with
the (Houthi) militias belonging to Hezbollah ... We know they
are there, we know they help them renew and maintain the
missiles," Asseri told Reuters.
Yemeni, Western and Iranian officials told Reuters that Iran
has stepped up transfers of missiles and other weapons to the
group in recent months.
Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, a spokesman for Yemen's
pro-Houthi military, denied in a statement this month that their
forces had ever received Iranian aid.
Iran and Hezbollah have also strongly denied aiding them.
GATE OF TEARS
Houthi missiles have also rattled shipping passing through
the Bab al-Mandeb strait, Arabic for "Gate of Tears", on the Red
Sea. The group fired a conventional ship missile at an Emirati
military craft on Oct. 1 and a ballistic missile a week later at
pro-government forces on tiny Mayun Island sitting astride the
25.6-km-wide (16-mile) waterway's narrowest point.
The United States bombed radar stations along the
Houthi-controlled coast after it said a U.S. warship in the
strait was unsuccessfully attacked by several land-to-sea
missiles - an accusation the Houthis denied.
"It's an extremely worrying sign, and the technology used
from small speed boats to the missiles shows imitation, at the
very least, of naval patterns Iran has used in the Gulf," said
one diplomat, who declined to be identified.
But expanding of the conflict seaward may seek to convince
Saudi Arabia and its ally the United States that the Houthis
refuse to cede their still-dominant political position inside
Yemen despite the drawn-out and bloody conflict.
"It appears to be their way of saying, 'look over here,
we're capable of internationalising this conflict - take our
position seriously,'" another diplomat said.
POWER STRUGGLE
A peace plan hammered out by the United Nations has exiled
Hadi effectively resigning in exchange for the Houthis quitting
main cities and handing over arms to neutral army units.
While Hadi fiercely opposes the scheme, diplomats and Yemeni
officials say his coalition backers have tired of the stalemated
conflict and could accept his exit, if it removed the Houthi
military threat to their borders.
The Houthis have accepted the U.N. deal, which would allow
its seasoned fighters to retain their light weapons, something
that could allow them to retain power in national politics.
"The Houthis have sought out guarantees that they won't face
a sudden attack from within Yemen and that they will retain a
major political role," a Yemeni diplomatic source told Reuters.
A Houthi official suggested its refusal to demobilise was a
patriotic resistance to foreign plots and guaranteed order.
"It is important to note here the conspiracy against the
missile forces in Yemen," Hamid Rizq wrote on the group's news
website al-Masira last month. "(There has been) an American
conspiracy to dismantle the Yemeni army through so-called
'restructuring' ... to pave the way for the spread of chaos."
(Editing by William Maclean and Peter Millership)