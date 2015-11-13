(Adds background, detail)
DUBAI Nov 13 A bomb exploded on Friday during
midday prayers at a mosque frequented by Houthi supporters in
Yemen's northwestern Mahwit region, killing several worshippers
and wounding others, residents said.
The blast took place in Shibam, a city about 40 km (25
miles) outside the capital Sanaa which has been an area of
relative calm in the conflict-stricken country.
At least 5,600 Yemenis have been killed in seven months of
war, in which Iran-allied Houthis and forces loyal to former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh have been battling armed supporters
of an exiled government backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition.
That fighting continued on Friday in the southern al-Dalea
region, as Houthi and Saleh fighters shelled a military base
with Katyusha rockets while pressing toward the provincial
capital.
Supporters of exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
responded by ambushing the rebels in their cars, killing 14
people, said medical sources.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Katie Paul; editing
by Richard Balmforth)