ADEN, April 4 Armed Yemeni tribesmen in pickup
trucks entered the eastern port town of Mukalla on Saturday to
drive out suspected al Qaeda fighters who took control 48 hours
earlier, residents said.
The fighters are part of a tribal alliance in the eastern
Hadramawt province which has pledged to restore security after
the militants seized Mukalla on Thursday and ransacked
buildings, broke into banks and freed prisoners.
The tribal force had already taken over two military bases
further east along the coast at Shihr and Riyan, which were
abandoned by the army earlier this week.
It was not immediately clear why troops left Shihr and
Riyan, nor why they pulled out of Mukalla after offering little
resistance, but their withdrawal highlighted the further
collapse of any central authority in Yemen.
That security vacuum may give Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP), a powerful regional wing of the global jihadi
movement, opportunities to entrench itself further in the
country's remote eastern reaches.
The United States, which has carried out covert drone
strikes on suspected al Qaeda targets in Yemen, withdrew its
personnel from the country last month after Houthi fighters
pushed south towards the al-Anad military base used by the
Americans, 60 km north of Aden.
The Shi'ite Houthi forces, which seized the capital Sanaa
six months ago along with soldiers loyal to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh, are fighting supporters of the current president
in the southern port city of Aden.
Saudi Arabia and regional Sunni Muslim allies have waged 10
days of air strikes against the Houthis to try to stem their
advances and to support President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who
fled Aden for Saudi Arabia more than a week ago.
Suspected al Qaeda fighters stormed Mukalla's prison on
Thursday, freeing 150 detainees including a prominent local al
Qaeda leader, Khaled Batarfi, Yemeni officials said.
They also set fire to the television broadcasting building,
residents said.
