Exxon to sell its Norway-operated oilfields
OSLO, March 29 Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its operated upstream business in Norway to private equity firm HitecVision and oil company Point Resources for an undisclosed sum, it said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, April 17 President Barack Obama spoke by telephone with Saudi King Salman on Friday to discuss developments in Yemen, the White House said in a statement.
It said Obama and King Salman agreed that a negotiated political solution was necessary to achieving lasting stability in Yemen, where Houthi rebels are battling supporters of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour.
Obama also underscored the U.S. commitment to Saudi Arabia's security, the White House said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
OSLO, March 29 Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its operated upstream business in Norway to private equity firm HitecVision and oil company Point Resources for an undisclosed sum, it said on Wednesday.
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing