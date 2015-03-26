DUBAI, March 26 Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and
Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust
Yemen's president on Thursday, in a push by the world's top oil
exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard.
Below are facts about threats to the major energy transit
routes of the Middle East and possible alternative routes.
STRAIT OF HORMUZ
The most important oil transit channel in the world, with
some 17 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 30 percent of
all seaborne-traded oil, passing through in 2013, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Most of the crude exported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the
United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Iraq -- together with
nearly all the liquefied natural gas (LNG) from lead exporter
Qatar -- must slip through a four-mile-wide (6.4 kilometer)
channel between Oman and Iran.
More than 85 percent of the crude oil that moves through it
is sent to Asia -- mainly Japan, India, South Korea and China.
The U.S. Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain and responsible for
an area that includes the Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and parts
of the Indian Ocean, said it would not allow any disruption of
traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia has exported most of its crude on tankers
passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
Its other operational pipeline route is the Petroline, or
"East-West Pipeline," which mainly transports crude from fields
clustered in the east to the Red Sea port of Yanbu for export to
Europe and North America.
The 5 million bpd Petroline could transport around 60
percent of total Saudi oil exports, which can get close to 8
million bpd. But it is already used for supplying markets west
of the Suez Canal, leaving less than 5 million bpd of spare
capacity for fuel looking for another way out of the Gulf.
Around two thirds of Saudi crude exports goes to Asia, so
pumping it west and then shipping it east means tankers would
also have to sail through the pirate-infested Bab el-Mandeb
Strait and Gulf of Aden on a voyage that is about 1,200 miles
and five days longer.
A parallel 290,000 bpd Abqaiq-Yanbu natural gas liquids
(NGL) pipeline links gas processing plants in the east with NGL
export facilities at Yanbu. But it too provides only a partial
alternative to Saudi shipments of NGL from the Gulf.
In 2012, Saudi Arabia reopened an old oil pipeline built by
Iraq -- the 1.6 million bpd Iraqi Pipeline in Saudi Arabia
(IPSA) -- to bypass Gulf shipping lanes.
OTHER GULF PRODUCERS
Other OPEC members, Iran, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar
currently rely entirely on the Strait of Hormuz.
But the UAE has built a new pipeline -- Abu Dhabi Crude Oil
Pipeline with a capacity of 1.5 million bpd -- to carry the bulk
of its production to Fujairah, a bunkering hub and an oil
terminal bypassing the Strait.
Qatar, a small crude exporter, shipped about 3.7 trillion
cubic feet (tcf) per year of LNG through the Strait of Hormuz in
2013, according to BP Statistics.
IRAQ
Nearly 80 percent of Iraq's crude is exported through Gulf
ports, mostly to Asia. It pumps around 400,000 bpd via a
northern pipeline through its Kurdistan region to the Turkish
port of Ceyhan, since the existing 1.5 million bpd northern
pipeline has been dogged by a series of bombings and disruption.
IRAN
Iran's total reliance on crude exports through Hormuz is one
of the reasons why it is unlikely to be blocked.
SUEZ CANAL/SUMED
The Suez Canal and SUMED Pipeline are strategic routes for
Mideast oil and natural gas shipments to Europe and North
America. These two routes combined accounted for about 8 percent
of the world's seaborne oil trade in 2013, according to the EIA.
In 2013, nearly 3.2 million bpd of total crude oil and
refined products transited the Suez Canal in both directions,
according to the Suez Canal Authority.
In 2013, 1.4 million bpd of crude oil was transported
through the SUMED Pipeline.
LNG flows through the Suez Canal in both directions were 1.2
tcf in 2013, around 10 percent of total LNG traded worldwide.
BAB EL MANDEB STRAIT
A blockage of the 2-mile wide shipping lane between unstable
Yemen and mainland Africa would render both the Suez Canal and
SUMED nearly redundant.
The U.S. EIA estimates more than 3.4 bpd of oil passed
through the narrow, pirate-infested channel in 2013. Its closure
would force oil and LNG tankers to sail around the southern tip
of Africa, tying up tankers for weeks and driving up costs.
Sources: U.S. EIA, Saudi Aramco World, BP Statistical Review,
Reuters News, Sumed website, IEA.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Mark Potter)