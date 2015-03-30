By David Sheppard
| LONDON, March 30
China has managed to export a
large shipment of crude oil from Yemen over the weekend,
ship-tracking data showed on Monday, despite mounting chaos in
the country after the launch of Saudi-led air strikes last week.
The 2 million barrel Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Tai
Hung San, left the Yemeni port of Ash Shihr on Sunday, and has
been chartered by PetroChina's shipping-arm Glasford, the data
showed.
The supertanker was sailing towards the Chinese port of
Qingdao on Monday after exiting the Gulf of Aden.
The shipment shows that some oil is still being exported
from the country, which has become a growing supplier to China
despite years of falling output and political instability.
Oil markets were roiled last week after Saudi Arabia and
nine other Sunni Muslim states started air strikes against the
Shi'ite Houthi militia, who control the capital and are backed
by Iran, sparking fears of a wider sectarian confrontation.
Industry and local sources had said on Thursday that all
major seaports were closed after the start of the strikes.
Warplanes hit the Yemeni capital of Sanaa overnight and
after daybreak on Monday, residents said, marking the fifth day
of the Saudi-led campaign.
Trading sources estimate Yemen's oil exports before the
start of the air strikes at around 100,000 barrels per day, with
production of approximately 140,000 bpd,
China's oil imports from Yemen in the first two months this
year were 4.5 million barrels, up 315 percent from the same
period a year ago, and the equivalent of three-quarters of the
country's total crude exports.
Yemen's oil production has roughly halved since 2010,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
A spokesperson for state-backed PetroChina was
not immediately available to comment.
French oil major Total, which operates a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Yemen, said on
Monday it had evacuated all expatriate staff.
Sources told Reuters on Sunday that LNG exports from the 6.7
million-tonnes-a-year Yemen LNG plant were running as normal.
Any disruption to Yemen's crude exports is not expected to
have a huge impact on the global oil market, with prices down
almost 50 percent on this time last year due to a supply glut.
Chinese traders have said they can increase imports of West
African crude if necessary.
There are some concerns about the security of oil supplies
through the Bab al-Mandab shipping lane, a vital energy gateway
from the Gulf to Europe and North America, though Egypt and the
United States have said they will keep it open.
(Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu and Adam Rose in Beijing;
Editing by Crispian Balmer)