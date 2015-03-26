ISLAMABAD, March 26 Pakistan is considering a
request from Saudi Arabia for troops to send to Yemen, the
foreign office said on Thursday.
"We have been contacted by Saudi Arabia," said spokeswoman
Tasnim Aslam in response to a question about whether Pakistan
would send troops. "The matter is being examined."
Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military
operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday, Saudi
officials said, to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the
southern city of Aden, where the U.S.-supported Yemeni president
had taken refuge.
Gulf broadcaster al-Arabiya TV reported that the kingdom was
contributing as many as 150,000 troops and 100 warplanes to the
operations and that allies Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Pakistan
were ready to take part in a ground offensive in Yemen.
(Reporting by Amjad Ali; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing
by Nick Macfie)