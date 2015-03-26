ISLAMABAD, March 26 Pakistani Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif's office said on Thursday any threat to Saudi
Arabia would "evoke a strong response" from Islamabad.
Sharif chaired a "high-level meeting" in which he said
Pakistan enjoyed close and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia
and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies launched military operations
including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday, Saudi officials
said, to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city
of Aden, where the U.S.-supported Yemeni president had taken
refuge.
"The meeting concluded that any threat to Saudi Arabia's
territorial integrity would evoke a strong response from
Pakistan," Sharif's office said.
Pakistan would send a delegation, including military
officials, to Saudi Arabia on Friday, the statement said.
Pakistan was considering a request from Saudi Arabia for
troops to send to Yemen, the foreign office said on Thursday.
