ISLAMABAD, April 8 Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Iran
should cooperate to solve the crisis in Yemen.
"We need to work together to find a political solution,"
Zarif said during a visit to Islamabad in which he was expected
to urge Pakistan to reject a Saudi request to join a military
operation against Iran-allied Houthi forces in Yemen.
"The people of Yemen should not have to face aerial
bombardment," he said. Pakistani members of
parliament spoke against becoming militarily involved in Yemen
on Wednesday as they resumed debate on the Saudi request.
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Mark Heinrich)