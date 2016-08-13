DUBAI Aug 13 Yemen's parliament convened on
Saturday for the first time since a civil war began almost two
years ago, in a move that bolsters the dominant Houthi movement
and challenges the Saudi-backed exiled government.
The armed Houthis and their allies in the General People's
Congress (GPC) party headed by powerful ex-president Ali
Abdullah Saleh control the capital Sanaa and have withstood
thousands of air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition.
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his internationally
recognised government view them as putschists after they took
the capital by force in September 2014 and have warned them
against seeking to legitimise their rule through parliament.
In a statement carried on the state news agency Saba, Hadi
called the parliament session illegal and warned that MPs
attending it could be prosecuted as criminals.
After U.N.-backed peace talks to end the war collapsed last
week, the Houthis and the GPC set up a governing council to rule
the country despite U.N. and government opposition.
The assembly convened within earshot of bombings by
Saudi-led warplanes on military bases several miles away.
