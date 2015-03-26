(Adds U.S. coast guard statement)
DOHA, March 26 Yemen shut its major seaports on
Thursday, industry and local sources said, after neighbouring
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies launched air strikes against
Iran-allied Houthi forces fighting Yemen's Western-backed
president.
Warplanes bombed sites near Houthi-held capital Sanaa and
their positions near the Saudi border. In the south, Houthis and
army loyalists battled with militiamen loyal to Yemeni President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi near the port city of Aden.
"All major seaports were shut down on Thursday due to the
rising conflict," said an industry source. Local sources in
Yemen confirmed the closure.
The U.S. coast guard issued restrictions on some vessels
arriving into the United States from a number of Yemeni ports
that "do not maintain effective anti-terrorism measures",
according to a statement.
Yemen exports about 1.4-1.5 million barrels of Masila crude
each month, mainly to China.
The ports closed include Aden, Al Mukalla, Al Mokha and Al
Hudaydah, the sources said, giving no further details.
"It looks like no one is working at the ports across Yemen
today," a shipping industry source told Reuters.
On Wednesday, public sector workers in Aden were instructed
to return home and some residents armed themselves as the
conflict between Hadi's supporters and the Houthis and their
allies came to a head.
The U.S. coast guard said conditions of entry would be
imposed on vessels arriving from al-Shehr and Al Hudaydah.
"The 2012 exception remains in place for vessels arriving
from the Balhaf LNG," it added.
The majority of Yemen's oil production is located in the
north of the country, while the rest comes from the southern
area of Shabwa.
French oil company Total is the biggest foreign
investor in Yemen and operates the Balhaf gas export facility,
which mainly exports natural gas to Asia and Europe.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr in Doha, Mohamed Ghobari in Cairo,
Jonathan Saul in London and Reem Shamseddine in Khobar; editing
by David Clarke, Jason Neely and David Evans)