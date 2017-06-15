DUBAI, June 15 Houthi militants attacked a
United Arab Emirates ship off the coast of Yemen, wounding one
crew member, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
"A UAE ship was attacked by a missile fired by the Houthi
militias, causing no damage to the ship. ... One crew member was
injured," SPA said, citing a statement by the Saudi-led
coalition fighting in Yemen.
The ship was attacked upon its departure from the Yemeni
port of Al-Mokha, SPA said. The Red Sea port of Al-Mokha is
close to the Bab al-Mandab shipping lane through which much of
the world's oil passes.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Rania El Gamal;
Editing by Leslie Adler)