SANAA, March 19 Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is safe at a secure location, an aide said, after an unidentified warplane on Thursday attacked a compound in the southern city of Aden where he is based.

"The president is at a safe place," the aide, who declined to be identified, told Reuters, adding that there had been an air raid but no one was hurt in it. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)