By Mohammed Mukhashaf
| ADEN, April 14
ADEN, April 14 Civil war may be tearing Yemen
apart but every afternoon combatants set aside the struggle for
the country's future to stuff their cheeks with wads of the
narcotic green leaf, qat.
The national pastime of chewing qat is one of the few
certainties in a nation turned upside down by air strikes and
street fighting.
From lunchtime til sunset prayers, shelling inevitably dies
down and fighters from both sides put aside their Kalashnikovs
to enjoy the buzz.
Craving for the mild stimulant has kept the qat trade going
strong in an economy otherwise devastated by war.
Farmers rise to cut it, traders brave bombs to transport it
and addicts scrape empty pockets to scoop up a bag of the soft
green leaves chewed daily by millions of Yemenis. It costs
between 2 to 14 dollars a bag, depending on the quality.
Three weeks of Saudi-led air strikes aimed at stemming the
advance of Iranian-allied Houthi rebels have only increased
Yemenis' desire for the relaxing escape provided by qat.
Mohammed Azal, a government employee rendered idle by
battles in the southern city of Aden, strolled through an
abandoned street chewing on the bitter morsels and storing them
into a wad bulging inside his cheek.
"In a war situation like this, with the stress and
explosions, qat is the one thing in our day that can give us a
bit of peace and comfort," he slurred.
One in every seven working Yemenis is employed in producing
and distributing qat, making it the largest single source of
rural income and the second largest source of employment in the
country after the agriculture and herding sector, exceeding even
the public sector, according to the World Bank.
Offices and banks have closed, depriving residents of cash,
but the qat souks still bustle with loud bargaining as war
rages.
Qat is one of the only commodities still flowing into the
city, as fighting has struck water and power infrastructure
while scaring off suppliers of milk and meat.
Aden's qat basket is Dhalea. Getting there these days
requires a two-hour drive through a warzone contested by Shi'ite
rebels, militiamen and Al Qaeda.
Nevertheless, trader Ali Muhsin al-Jahafi plies the route
there and back every day.
"Every day is an adventure. Getting from here to there
involves air strike, clashes, checkpoints and every kind of
danger," he said.
"God knows the trouble we face, but we cut the plant in the
morning and return at night because our trade is the source of
our livelihood and dignity. This plant sustains my household."
Classified as a "drug of abuse that can produce mild to
moderate psychological dependence" by the World Health
Organization, qat's physical symptoms can include
hallucinations, depression and tooth decay.
Surveys suggest that more Yemenis than ever - at least 80
percent of men, about 60 percent of women and increasing numbers
of children under 10 - settle down most afternoons to chew.
(Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by Michael Georgy and Angus
MacSwan)