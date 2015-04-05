* Agency hopes to fly in medical supplies to Yemen on Monday
* Saudi-led coalition says working to ensure aid delivery
(adds details, Saudi comments)
GENEVA, April 5 The International Committee Red
Cross hopes to bring vital medical supplies and aid workers into
Yemen on Monday after receiving approval from the Saudi-led
military coalition, an ICRC spokeswoman said.
The aid agency has been negotiating for nearly a week to
deliver life-saving supplies and equipment to Yemen, where the
coalition has conducted 11 days of air strikes against
Iran-backed Shi'ite Houthis. The coalition now controls the
country's ports and air space.
"We have received permission from the coalition for two
planes now, one carrying supplies and one with staff," ICRC
spokeswoman Sitara Jabeen told Reuters on Sunday.
The ICRC hoped that the aircraft could land on Monday in the
capital Sana'a, she said. However, it was still awaiting
approval for an ICRC surgical team it plans to bring by boat
into the southern city of Aden, where fighting remains intense.
In Riyadh, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition said
arrangements had been made for at least one Red Cross aid
delivery on Sunday morning, but the ICRC had pulled out of the
arrangement.
"There was a trip fixed for them at 9 this morning ... They
informed us, after the time was set, of a request to delay the
flight," Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri told reporters, adding
that this was because the company from which they had chartered
the plane could not fly to Yemen.
The coalition says it has set up a special coordination body
for aid deliveries and asked NGOs and governments to work with
it to ensure humanitarian aid can be brought into Yemen and
foreign nationals can be evacuated safely.
The ICRC deploys 300 aid workers, including foreigners, in
Yemen, the Arab peninsula's poorest country. On Saturday it
called for a 24-hour humanitarian pause in the conflict to allow
aid to reach people cut off by air strikes and to save the lives
of "streams of wounded".
The United Nations said on Thursday that more than 500
people had been killed in two weeks of fighting in Yemen.
