DUBAI, March 19 A Saudi-led coalition fighting
in Yemen called on Sunday for the United Nations to place a
strategic port under its supervision after a helicopter attack
on a boatload of Somali refugees left 42 dead.
The refugees had departed from the western port city of
Hodeidah en route to Sudan when the gunship opened fire on
Friday, the United Nations refugee agency said.
The Red Sea port near the Bab al-Mandab strait is under the
control of Yemen's armed Houthi movement, which has been
fighting Saudi Arabia and its allies in a two-year-old conflict.
While the Arab alliance denied responsibility for the attack
on Friday, it called for jurisdiction over Hodeidah port to be
transferred to the U.N.
"This would facilitate the flow of humanitarian supplies to
the Yemeni people, while at the same time ending the use of the
port for weapons smuggling and people trafficking," it said in a
statement. It did not address a call by Somalia to investigate.
Hodeidah is part of a broad battlefront where forces loyal
to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, backed by the
Saudi-led coalition, are fighting the Iran-allied Houthi
movement which controls most of north and western Yemen.
The Saudi-led coalition was formed in 2015 to fight the
Houthis and troops loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh
who have fired missiles into neighbouring Saudi Arabia.
The Bab al-Mandab is a strategic waterway through which
nearly 4 million barrels of oil are shipped daily.
