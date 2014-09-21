SANAA, Sept 21 Yemen's prime minister submitted
his resignation to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Sunday
amid chaos over reported advances by Shi'ite Muslim Houthi
rebels on some military buildings and government offices in the
capital.
The move by Mohammed Salem Basindwa added to confusion about
events in Sanaa, where Houthi rebels were due to sign a deal,
brokered by U.N. special envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar, intended
to end the fighting and pave the way for a new government within
two weeks.
"I have decided to tender my resignation from the government
(of national reconciliation) out of my concern to pave the way
for any agreement reached between the brother leaders of
Ansarullah (the Houthis) and brother Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the
president of the republic," Basindwa wrote in the letter, a copy
of which was seen by Reuters.
