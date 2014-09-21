SANAA, Sept 21 Yemen's prime minister submitted his resignation to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Sunday amid chaos over reported advances by Shi'ite Muslim Houthi rebels on some military buildings and government offices in the capital.

The move by Mohammed Salem Basindwa added to confusion about events in Sanaa, where Houthi rebels were due to sign a deal, brokered by U.N. special envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar, intended to end the fighting and pave the way for a new government within two weeks.

"I have decided to tender my resignation from the government (of national reconciliation) out of my concern to pave the way for any agreement reached between the brother leaders of Ansarullah (the Houthis) and brother Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the president of the republic," Basindwa wrote in the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

