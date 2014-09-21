(Adds reports of Houthi control of some govt buildings)
SANAA, Sept 21 Yemen's prime minister submitted
his resignation to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi on Sunday
amid chaos over reported advances by Shi'ite Muslim Houthi
rebels on some military buildings and government offices in the
capital.
The move by Mohammed Salem Basindwa added to confusion in
Sanaa, where Houthi rebels were due to sign a deal brokered by
U.N. special envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar, intended to end the
fighting and pave the way for a new government within two weeks.
"I have decided to tender my resignation from the government
(of national reconciliation) out of my concern to pave the way
for any agreement reached between the brother leaders of
Ansarullah (the Houthis) and brother Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the
president of the republic," Basindwa wrote in the letter, a copy
of which was seen by Reuters.
Residents of Sanaa said that Houthi fighters have taken
control of a number of empty government buildings, including the
prime minister's office, a building used by the top military
command, state television building and the headquarters of the
First Armoured Division, which had previously been led by a
general seen as hostile to the Houthis.
The Houthis say that military contingents have sided with
their demands for a new government.
The accord calls for the creation of a new national unity
government which will bring in the Houthis and mostly reverse an
unpopular decision made in July to increase fuel prices as part
of an economic overhaul intended to cut the budget deficit.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by Dominic Evans)