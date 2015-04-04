UNITED NATIONS, April 4 Russia on Saturday called for the United Nations Security Council to push for pauses in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen to allow the evacuation of foreign civilians and diplomats.

Russia circulated a draft resolution to the 15-member council during closed-door consultations, which was seen by Reuters, that also "demands rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access".

The International Committee of the Red Cross appealed on Saturday for an immediate 24-hour halt to hostilities in Yemen to deliver life-saving medical aid into the country, where it said the humanitarian situation was dire.

The Russian draft resolution "emphasizes that any impediment to humanitarian assistance and evacuation constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law".

It demands "regular and obligatory humanitarian pauses in the air strikes by the coalition to allow all concerned states and international organizations to evacuate their citizens and personnel."

The Saudi-led coalition is bombing Iran-allied Houthi fighters and army units fighting forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. It has taken control of Yemeni air space and ports since it began its offensive 10 days ago. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Andrew Roche)