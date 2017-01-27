(Repeats Thursday story)
By Noah Browning
DUBAI, Jan 26 Already suffering grievously under
nearly two years of civil war, many thousands of Yemeni state
workers now face destitution as their salaries have gone largely
unpaid for months.
The immediate reason is a decision by the
internationally-recognised government to shift Yemen's central
bank out of Sanaa, the capital city controlled by the armed
Houthi movement with which it is at war.
Underlying the bank's move to Aden, the southern port where
the government is based, is a struggle for legitimacy between
the two sides. The result is to deepen economic hardship when
four-fifths of Yemen's 28 million people already need some form
of humanitarian aid, according to U.N. estimates.
"I sold everything I have to cover the rent and the price of
the children's school and food. I have nothing left to sell,"
said Ashraf Abdullah, 38, a government employee in Sanaa.
"Salaries have become a playing card in the war, and no one
cares about the fate of the people who die of starvation every
day," the father of two told Reuters.
At least 10,000 people have been killed in the fighting
while millions face poverty and starvation. Saudi Arabia
intervened in March 2015 to back President Abd Rabbu Mansour
Hadi after the Houthis, who are aligned to Riyadh's regional
rival Iran, pushed him out of Sanaa.
The administration in Aden says it had to move the bank in
August because the Houthis had looted the funds to pay soldiers
and fighters waging war against it - a charge the group denies.
It has promised to pay salaries to public servants even in
the main population centres which are mostly in Houthi hands.
Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher said it had sent off a payment
on Wednesday but banking sources say this covers only December,
and four months of wages remain unpaid for most employees.
The crisis has affected tens of thousands of employees in
Sanaa alone, a source in the Civil Services ministry said.
It is unclear how many of the 250,000 employees registered
nationwide before the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014 have received
incomplete salaries - as a large proportion in government-held
areas have been paid.
Nor is the number of public workers appointed by the Houthis
after their rise to power, estimated in the tens of thousands.
The government denies it is trying to undermine support for
the Houthis - whom it calls "coup militia" - by impoverishing
state workers living under their rule. Instead, it accuses the
Houthis of obstructing the payments and insists they be the ones
to disburse the funds.
"The coup militia ... (is) refusing to hand over lists of
employees' salaries in institutions and government agencies in
the capital Sanaa and the provinces they control," government
news agency SABA quoted an official as saying.
NATIONAL AUTHORITY
While the Houthis still control the main towns and cities in
the north and west, they have steadily lost ground to government
troops backed up by thousands of Gulf Arab air strikes.
Still, the government struggles to extend its influence over
the land it nominally rules. It also faces a southern
secessionist movement, restive tribes and Islamic militants,
while many services such as electricity and water are scarce.
In the struggle for legitimacy, both sides appear keen to
deprive the other of any mantle of truly national authority
which paying salaries across the battle lines would confer.
Current and retired soldiers demanding their dues have even
regularly demonstrated in Aden's streets in recent days,
suggesting the non-payments may not be strictly political.
Diplomats and analysts worry about the consequences of
transferring the bank away from its veteran staff in Sanaa.
"The new central bank in Aden remains unequipped - on the
basis of manpower alone - to handle the duties that its
predecessor institution did," said Adam Baron, a Yemen expert at
the European Council on Foreign Relations.
The new bank denies this and says it is committed to working
impartially and overcoming wartime confusion to do its job.
Meanwhile, many Yemenis can no longer wait for a solution.
"This is our fifth month without a salary, and we live by
borrowing from the corner store, but now they are refusing to
give us anything are calling in their debt, said Abdullah Ahmed,
50, a soldier in the interior ministry. "The landlord is
demanding rent for the apartment ... we're dying, not living.
Every door is being closed in our faces."
