DOHA, April 24 Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh on Friday called on all Yemenis to return to political dialogue to end to the country's conflict.

"I call on all conflicting parties in all provinces to stop fighting and return to dialogue in all provinces," Saleh said in an emailed statement.

The Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday announced an end to its nearly one-month bombing campaign in Yemen but a Saudi spokesman said forces would continue to target the Iran-allied Houthi movement as necessary.

Forces loyal to Saleh, who stepped down after months of protests in 2011 against his 33-year rule, had been fighting alongside the Houthis against supporters of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

