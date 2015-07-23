(adds Saleh party, Saudi and diplomats' reactions)
By Noah Browning and Mohammed Ghobari
DUBAI/SANAA, July 23 Representatives of Yemen's
ex-leader Ali Abdullah Saleh have held rare meetings with
diplomats from his adversaries the United States, United Arab
Emirates and Britain, a member of his party said on Thursday.
Diplomats and Yemeni officials confirmed the meetings but
were careful to play down their significance.
"There are negotiations in Cairo between the leaders of the
Congress party and diplomats from the United States, Britain and
the UAE in order to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in
Yemen," Adel Shuja, a leader of Saleh's Congress party, told
Reuters.
"These negotiations have made significant progress so far."
Saleh's loyalists in Yemen's army are a key force in the
country's civil war and the talks are the first reported between
him and the key member of the Arab coalition opposing him.
The UAE has been bombing Saleh's allies for weeks and the
negotiations coincide with major gains in the country's south by
Emirati and Saudi-backed forces.
An official statement by the ex-president's party later on
Thursday denied any meeting and a party official tweeted that
Saleh was opposed to quitting the country.
Two Western diplomats contacted by Reuters played down the
significance of the contacts, saying they came as part of
regular discussions with Yemeni officials.
Saleh's close links to the Houthis and the close western and
Emirati ties with the Arab coalition's main force, Saudi Arabia,
render the unusual contacts highly sensitive.
Asked about the meetings during a visit to Cairo, Saudi
Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said he supported any effort to
resolve Yemen's war peacefully.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the whole coalition
realises the solution to the crisis is a political solution and
supports any efforts put forward to convince the different sides
to accept the basis upon which a political solution can be
built," Al-Jubeir said.
It was not immediately clear whether forces linked to Saleh
had pulled back from battlefields around the strategic port of
Aden, which local fighters supported by Gulf states seized in a
surprise offensive this week from Yemen's dominant Houthi group
after months of stalemate.
A wily political operator who played Yemen's rival armed and
tribal groups off each other for 33 years, Saleh enjoyed Gulf
support until "Arab Spring" unrest forced him to resign in 2012.
An ousted but still influential figure in Yemen's security
forces, the ex-leader forged an unlikely alliance with old foes
in the Iran-allied Houthi militia, which seized the capital
Sanaa in September and pressed south toward Aden alongside Saleh
forces, triggering the Arab intervention on March 26.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Noah Browning; Editing by
William Maclean and Tom Heneghan)