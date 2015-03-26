* Saleh is expert manipulator of Yemen's factions
* Ruled for 33 years, master of factional deals
* Has tactical, uneasy alliance to Houthis
* Ex-ruler hopes son can take top post one day
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, March 26 When Saudi Arabian jets struck
Houthi positions in Yemen on Thursday they also hit forces loyal
to a key figure who many Yemenis believe has orchestrated the
present crisis from the shadows: former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh.
Army units loyal to Saleh have fought alongside the Shi'te
Houthi militiamen, often in civilian dress, as they swept
southwards through Yemen's highlands in recent weeks to advance
on the port of Aden, where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is
based.
Saleh's continuing ability to deploy forces and take a seat
at any negotiating table will prove pivotal to Yemen's future
given the former president's wide support base in the army and
bureaucracy.
However, the coming weeks may determine the fate of Yemen's
arch survivor, who once likened ruling his country to "dancing
on the heads of snakes" and who outlasted numerous enemies by
repeatedly proving the least-worst option for foreign powers.
Despite being forced to step down in 2012 under a
Gulf-brokered transition plan following mass protests against
his decades of rule, Saleh won immunity in the deal and has
remained a powerful political player operating behind the
scenes.
The decision to let him stay in Yemen three years ago now
looks like a massive miscalculation by the very Gulf states now
bombing his troops, and who along with Western countries now
accuse Saleh of systematically undermining the transition.
"Since the strikes hit bases that were in the hands of
Saleh's loyalists this is more of a blow to him and he'll take
it as a clear message that the Saudis are very displeased with
him," said Farea al-Muslimi, a researcher at Carnegie Middle
East Institute.
Analysts say he has backed the Houthis for months, helping
to stop any serious army resistance when they seized the capital
Sanaa in September and using his party's continued dominance in
parliament to weaken Hadi's government.
They believe his ultimate aim is to help the Houthis defeat
their common enemies, and then use his extensive political base
to build a role as powerbroker before turning on the rebel group
and installing his son Ahmed Ali Saleh as president.
In a conflict dripping with historical ironies, Saleh waged
six wars against the Houthis from 2002-09 and was for many years
an ally of convenience for Riyadh. Hadi served two decades as
Saleh's vice president and was a general in his army during
Yemen's last civil war in 1994.
CAUSING CHAOS
Those big switches of loyalty, which have come to define
Yemen's complex and constantly shifting political landscape,
were set in train by the very 2011 Arab spring protests that
ultimately led to Saleh's fall from the presidency.
The decades-old coalition of northern tribes that once
supported Saleh was ruptured in the unrest and Saleh turned to
his old foes the Houthis to make common cause against shared
enemies, say analysts.
Hadi attempted to loosen Saleh's grip on main parts of the
armed forces, including crack Republican Guard units, with a
military reorganisation in 2013, but the former president
retains the loyalty of around a third of the army, analysts say.
Those units, some of which have backed the Houthis in
battles around Taiz and Marib, are better equipped than other
parts of the army.
However, the tactical alliance between Saleh and the Houthis
remains highly fragile. They remain intensely suspicious of each
other's ultimate motives and share little ideological ground.
"Right now there's a crisis uniting Saleh and the Houthis,
and that is President Hadi. As long as there is one coherent
target for the two of them, the relationship will stay somewhat
strong," said Fernando Carvajal of Exeter University.
In November the United Nations Security Council imposed
targeted sanctions on Saleh, alongside two senior Houthi
leaders, accusing him of being "behind the attempts to cause
chaos throughout Yemen" and of backing the Houthi rebellion.
Saleh has denied those charges, saying they stem from an
attempt to blame the failures of Hadi's transitional government
on his decades of rule, and denying he seeks a return to power.
REPUBLICAN GUARD
Unlike past political comebacks, Saleh has this time burnt
so many bridges with important domestic groups and key foreign
allies in Riyadh and Washington that a return to the presidency
may prove even beyond his talents.
Attention has instead moved to his son, Ahmed Ali Saleh, the
former head of the Republican Guard and now Yemen's ambassador
in the United Arab Emirates, whom he has long tried to position
as his political successor.
Asked by Reuters in an interview last summer if he thought
his son should run for president, Saleh replied: "I would not
stop him, but I wouldn't recommend at this time that he become a
candidate when the state is in disarray."
Saleh appears to hope that he is the only person able to
hold together the country's political, regional and religious
factions and will thus prove indispensable for foreign countries
worried about al Qaeda, which has a branch in Yemen.
Meanwhile his supporters are using the Saudi-led strikes to
rally Yemenis around the flag.
"The heroes of the armed forces, along with all the Yemeni
people, will resist this aggression," the website of the Defence
Ministry, run by Saleh loyalists, said on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by William
Maclean and Giles Elgood)