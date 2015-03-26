(Adds military airbase attacked)

DUBAI, March 26 Warplanes launched an attack on Sanaa airport and the Yemeni capital's al Dulaimi military airbase early on Thursday, residents and an official said.

There was no immediate word on the affiliation of the aircraft, but the assault followed an announcement by Saudi Arabia that it had started a military campaign to defend the government of President Abdu-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Hadi's forces, based mainly in the south of the country, are under attack by the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi militia, which has been in effective control of Sanaa since September. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Editing by William Maclean)