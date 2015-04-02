WHITE HOUSE SAYS LOWERING MIDDLE CLASS, CORPORATE TAX RATES ARE GUIDING PRINCIPLES IN TRUMP'S TAX REFORM AGENDA
WHITE HOUSE SAYS LOWERING MIDDLE CLASS, CORPORATE TAX RATES ARE GUIDING PRINCIPLES IN TRUMP'S TAX REFORM AGENDA
WASHINGTON, April 2 Saudi Arabia does not have "formal" troops on the ground in Aden, Yemen, but sending them remains a possibility, the Saudi ambassador to the United States said on Thursday.
"The issue of using ground troops is always something that is on the table," Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir said at an event in Washington. Yemen's Houthi fighters seized a central district in Aden on Thursday in a blow to the Saudi-led coalition that has been try to curtail the group's advances. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)
WHITE HOUSE SAYS LOWERING MIDDLE CLASS, CORPORATE TAX RATES ARE GUIDING PRINCIPLES IN TRUMP'S TAX REFORM AGENDA
BARI/MILAN, March 28 Italian police broke up a protest by environmentalists trying prevent the removal of a grove of olive trees dating back centuries standing in the way of a $40 billion pipeline to bring Asian gas to Europe.