KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, March 26 Saudi Arabia has suspended international and domestic flights at seven airports in its south, aviation authorities said on Thursday after Riyadh and allied Gulf governments launched air strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen.

The airports affected include Jizan, Abha and Wadi al- Dawaser, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a brief statement. It did not give a reason for the suspension or say when it might be lifted. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)