LONDON Oct 17 Saudi Arabia sees some
indications that a ceasefire could be agreed in Yemen but called
on Iran-backed Houthis to accept that the impoverished country
should be free.
Since March 2015, Yemen has been gripped by war pitting the
Houthi group, backed by troops loyal to ex-President Ali
Abdullah Saleh, and the internationally recognised Hadi
government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said he hoped the
United Nations would persuade parties in the conflict to come
back to the negotiating table. He said Houthis would have to
"come to their senses" and agree that Yemen was free.
The United States and Britain called on Sunday for an
immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Yemen to end violence
between Houthis and the government.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge;
editing by Stephen Addison)