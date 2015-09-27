DUBAI, Sept 27 A Saudi-led coalition played no role in an attack reported to have killed 25 civilians in a Yemeni village on Sunday, a Saudi official said.

Residents and medics said air strikes by helicopters from a Saudi-led alliance caried out an attack in the village of Bani Zela, in Yemen's Red Sea border area with Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi official told Reuters: "This is totally false news. We deny it."

(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)