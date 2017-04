DOHA, March 26 A ground offensive may be needed to restore order in Yemen, a Saudi source familiar with defence matters said on Thursday, hours after the kingdom began spearheading a campaign of air strikes against Iranian-allied Houthi militia.

"We can't get our objectives in restarting the legitimate government by controlling the sky of Yemen ... a land offensive might be needed to restore order," the source told Reuters.

