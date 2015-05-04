(Adds quotes, background, changes source, previous DUBAI)
RIYADH May 4 A Saudi-led Arab alliance
conducting air strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen is
considering calling truces in specific areas in Yemen to allow
humanitarian supplies to reach the country, the Saudi foreign
minister said on Monday.
Adel al-Jubeir also said Saudi Arabia might host a centre to
coordinate delivery of humanitarian supplies.
The United Nations says the humanitarian situation in Yemen
has grown desperate after weeks of air strikes.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is holding consultations with
members of the alliance in defence of legitimacy in Yemen and
all countries that support it, to create specific areas inside
Yemen to deliver humanitarian supplies, where all aerial
operations will stop at specific times to allow these supplies
in, as stipulated by UN Security Council resolution 2216,"
Jubeir said in a statement.
The resolution imposes an arms embargo on the Houthis and on
their allies - army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah
Saleh - and demands they disarm and leave captured cities,
including the capital Sanaa that they seized in September.
Jubeir warned the rebels against exploiting the truces,
saying air strikes would resume if the Shi'ite Muslim group did
not abide by the truce.
