DUBAI May 5 Saudi King Salman announced on
Tuesday the establishment of a centre to coordinate humanitarian
assistance for Yemen, and invited the United Nations to join in
relief work for the Arab country.
"We hope that the United Nations will participate
effectively with what this centre will shoulder, including
coordinating all humanitarian and relief works for the Yemeni
people with the participation of the countries that are
supporting the Gulf initiative," he said in a speech at the
start of a summit of Arab heads of state in Riyadh carried live
by the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya channel.
(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo, writing by Sami Aboudi,
Editing by William Maclean and Andrew Heavens)