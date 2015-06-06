* Saudi says its Patriot missiles shoot down Yemeni Scud
* First ballistic missile launch in over two months of war
* Saudi-owned TV reports escalation of border clashes
* U.N. says peace talks will be launched on June 14
By Noah Browning and Mohammed Ghobari
DUBAI/SANAA, June 6 Yemen's dominant Houthi
group and its army allies fired a Scud missile at Saudi Arabia
which the kingdom said it shot down on Saturday, in a major
escalation of two months of war.
Arab air strikes and shelling after the attack killed 38
Yemenis in provinces near Saudi Arabia, according to reports in
the Houthi-controlled state news agency Saba which could not be
immediately confirmed.
In the first reported use of a ballistic missile in the
conflict, the Scud was fired on Saturday morning at the city of
Khamees Mushait in the kingdom's southwest and was intercepted
by two Patriot missiles, a statement by the Saudi military said.
The area is home to the largest air force base in southern
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, but there are no oil
facilities in the vicinity.
Al Masira, the Houthi group's official channel, confirmed
the launch and said it targeted the King Khaled air base.
An alliance of Gulf Arab nations has been bombing Yemen's
Houthi militia and allied army units loyal to powerful
ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh since March 26 in an attempt to
restore exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.
Yemen's official Saba news outlet said Saudi shelling and
air strikes hit a camp for displaced people, a medical centre
and a school in the border province of Hajja, killing 28 people,
and bombings elsewhere in the north killed 10 others.
It was not immediately possible to confirm the reports among
residents of the remote border areas, which are cut off from
telephone lines and are often the scene of clashes between
Houthi and Saudi forces.
Saturday's violence came despite progress toward United
Nations-backed peace talks planned for Geneva this month, to
which both the exiled government and the Houthis have agreed.
The United Nations said on Saturday it would convene the
talks on June 14, and renewed a call for a pause in hostilities.
"This could also help create an atmosphere that is more
conducive for peaceful dialogue," a spokesman said.
The coalition has said a main goal of its war effort is to
neutralise the threat that rockets in Yemen pose to Saudi Arabia
and its neighbours.
The alliance's spokesman, Saudi Brigadier General Ahmed
Asseri, said in April that it had removed the threat from heavy
weapons. He later appeared to step back from that assertion,
saying that 80 percent of the 300 or so missiles had been
destroyed - a figure he repeated on Saturday.
"Praise God, we have air defence forces capable of blocking
these kinds of rockets, destroying them and thwarting attempts
like this," he added.
The Sunni Muslim coalition states fear the Houthi movement,
from a Shi'ite sect in north Yemen, will act as a proxy for
their arch-rival in the region, Shi'ite Iran.
Iran and the Houthis deny any military or economic links,
and the Houthis say their seizure of the capital Sanaa in
September and their advance southward is part of a revolution
against a corrupt government.
BORDER BATTLE
Arab air strikes have pounded arms and missile stores in the
capital Sanaa and other military bases in Yemen almost daily.
The 11-metre-long (35-foot) Scuds have ranges of 300 km (200
miles) and more. The Cold War era ordnance has been used in
internal conflicts in Syria and Libya and was fired by Saddam
Hussein's Iraq at Saudi Arabia in the 1991 Gulf War.
Saleh, Yemen's autocrat president from 1978 to 2012, was
forced to step down amid Arab Spring street protests but retains
most of the army's loyalty and has joined forces with the
Houthis in combat with Hadi's armed backers in Yemen's south.
His forces traded Scud missile fire with southern
separatists in a 1994 civil war.
Al Arabiya TV described overnight ground fighting along the
border as the largest attack yet by Houthi forces and Yemen's
republican guard, a unit close to Saleh.
"It was the first confrontation undertaken by Saleh's
(Republican) guard, and coalition planes and Saudi Apache
(helicopters) undertook ground fire for 10 hours," said Al
Arabiya's correspondent in the southern Jizan region.
Hamed al-Bukhaiti, a Houthi spokesman, indicated that the
group was escalating attacks along the border. "We've only just
begun, and next time will be stronger," he said on his Twitter
page.
Saudi-led forces said on Friday that four Saudi soldiers,
including two officers, were killed after an attack was launched
from the Yemeni side on border areas in Jizan and Najran.
Residents in the southern city of Aden said heavy artillery
battles resumed after a pause of several days on Saturday, in
clashes which killed around 10 Houthi fighters and three
pro-Hadi militiamen.
Ahead of the U.N. peace talks, a Houthi delegation left on
Saturday for talks in Russia on the situation in Yemen, Houthi
official Daifallah al-Shami said, without providing details.
Russia was the only country in the 15-member United Nations
Security Council that abstained from a resolution in April
calling on the group to recognise Hadi's authority and quit
Yemen's main cities.
