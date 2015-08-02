CAIRO Aug 2 A Saudi citizen was killed in
shelling fired across the border from Yemen into the southwest
of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the official SPA news agency
reported.
A shell fell on a house around dawn in Najran province,
civil defence department spokesman Ali bin Omair al-Shahran was
quoted as saying.
SPA did not say who carried out the shelling, but Houthi
rebels and forces loyal to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah
Saleh have carried out similar attacks since war erupted in
Yemen four months ago.
A Saudi-led Arab alliance launched a military campaign on
March 26 to end Houthi control over much of Yemen and to return
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi from exile.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Reem Shamsdeddine and
William Maclean; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)