* Riyadh lacks contacts, allies to influence events
* Saudi Arabia seeks to check Tehran's sway in Sanaa
* Houthi grievances include Salafi strain of Islam
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, Oct 1 The capture of Yemen's capital by
rebels with ties to Iran has jolted Saudi Arabia, prompting a
scramble by Riyadh to prevent its Shi'ite Muslim rival from
exploiting the takeover to make trouble in the kingdom's
backyard.
The Sunni Muslim country is also concerned that the security
deterioration in its southern neighbour, where the Shi'ite
Houthi fighters seized Sanaa on Sept. 21, does not benefit
another old enemy, al Qaeda.
For the hereditary rulers of Saudi Arabia, a stable, wealthy
oil kingpin, the 1,400-km (870 mile) border with turbulent,
impoverished Yemen which snakes over remote mountains and
desert, has always been a security nightmare.
But with their ability to manipulate events south of the
border at the lowest ebb in decades, the kingdom's ruling Al
Saud are scrabbling to find Yemeni allies who can restore a
semblance of order while remaining friendly with Riyadh.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal warned of
"accelerating and extremely dangerous conditions" and said in
New York last week that Yemen's violence would "threaten
stability and security on the regional and international arena".
Riyadh has always wielded greater influence in Yemen than
other countries, yet while it remains a big aid donor, the chaos
following the country's 2011 uprising has left it with many
potential foes there and few trusted friends.
For the Saudis, the risk is not only that Iran could gain a
new foothold across the border via its ties with the Houthis,
but that Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) could take
advantage of the unrest to plot new attacks.
"The struggle in Yemen is a threat to neighbouring countries
and Saudi Arabia should worry about this. It could become
another Taliban land," said Abdullah al-Askar, head of the
foreign affairs committee on Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council which
advises the government on policy.
The Houthis and other political parties signed a deal last
month to form a more inclusive government after days of fighting
in suburbs of Sanaa, giving the rebel movement a new and bigger
stake in Yemeni politics.
"It takes a real government to take action against
militants. Sanaa cannot be left in the hands of the Houthis and
the Iranians. Iran should be under international pressure for
this. It's really enough. They should stop it," said Askar.
There are longstanding connections between Iran and the
Houthis, who have sent leading members to Tehran for training
and who have borrowed widely from Iranian revolutionary
ideology, but the extent of the relationship is not clear.
Still, what Askar and other Saudis fear is that the Houthis
will follow the model laid out by Hezbollah in Lebanon, using
popular support among Shi'ites combined with a hefty military
presence to dominate politics and project Iranian might.
That would undermine Saudi Arabia's position in what has
become an important front of its region-wide rivalry with Iran,
mainly contested along sectarian lines, by creating an ally for
Tehran in Riyadh's own backyard.
The security threat was underscored in July when an AQAP
raiding party crossed the frontier to kill several Saudi border
guards and detonate a bomb in a police building.
REGIONAL COLD WAR
Saudi Arabia has always mistrusted the Houthis, who emerged
early last decade demanding an end to the marginalisation of
Zaydi Shi'ites, who make up around a third of Yemenis, and
fought a brief border war with them from 2009-10.
Although the Houthi group started as a small-scale protest
movement in one part of north Yemen, it rapidly gained in
strength by tapping Zaydi grievances and wider anti-government
sentiment and by allying with Tehran.
Zaydi theology is very different from the Shi'ism practised
in Iran and most other parts of the Middle East, and the sect
historically had good ties with Yemeni Sunnis. But one of the
Houthis' main grievances was the emergence of the hardline
Salafi Sunni strain in Zaydi areas, which they believe was being
encouraged by Saudi Arabia.
The Houthis' subsequent fighting with Salafi groups, along
with their deepening alliance with Iran and adoption of some of
its revolutionary slogans, has since placed Yemen within a wider
sectarian struggle fought by proxies of Riyadh and Tehran.
In March, Saudi Arabia banned the Houthis - along with
Hezbollah and Sunni Islamist and militant movements including
the Muslim Brotherhood, al Qaeda and Islamic State - declaring
them terrorist organisations.
"What has happened in Yemen with the Houthis over the past
two weeks has contributed to Riyadh's attitude of extreme
distrust of Iran," said a diplomatic source in the Gulf.
FRIENDS AND FOES
Riyadh's efforts to counter growing Houthi sway have been
complicated, however, by chaos after the ousting of long-serving
president Ali Abdullah Saleh, the decline of its own allies in
Sanaa and mutual mistrust with its southern neighbour.
Saudi Arabia built a patronage network among Yemeni tribes
and politicians under the late defence minister, Prince Sultan,
who orchestrated Riyadh's role in Yemen's 1960s civil war.
The most important of his Yemeni allies, Sheikh Abdullah
al-Ahmar, head of the Hashid tribal confederation, died in 2007
prompting a slow decline in the power of his family among the
tribes just as the Houthis were on the ascendancy.
It left Riyadh without a trusted ally at the very moment it
most needed to project influence amid the political transition
from Saleh under interim President Abd-Rabbo Mansour Hadi.
Saudi Interior Minister Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, whose war
on AQAP has given him more control over Yemen policy than other
princes, has worked closely with Hadi's government, but few
people see the transitional leader as a long-term power broker.
"The Yemeni situation is so complex that I'm not sure who
the friends are who we could work with. But at least we know who
our enemies there are, and the Houthis and al Qaeda are at the
top," said a Saudi political science professor who asked to
remain anonymous.
Yemen's other main political players include a southern
separatist movement, which Riyadh distrusts, and the Islah
party, which as an affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood is
regarded as anathema by Saudi rulers.
That might mean Riyadh has little option but to accept the
Houthi ascendancy and work with the group.
One other possibility is that the Al Saud could back any
attempt by the influential former president Saleh, who once
described his success in ruling Yemen as "dancing on the heads
of snakes", to return to the political scene, analysts say.
Saleh was never a close Saudi ally and their disagreement
over Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990 even led Riyadh to expel
millions of Yemeni workers, prompting an economic crisis that
accelerated the country's march to civil war in 1994.
But the dearth of options has led some Saudis to regard the
relative stability of his reign almost with nostalgia. "The
central state of Yemen is very weak. The army is a shambles and
couldn't stand up to either al Qaeda or the Houthis. In the
past, Saleh kept things peaceful," said the analyst.
