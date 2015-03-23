(Adds details, quotes)
RIYADH, March 23 Arab countries will take
necessary measures to protect the region against "aggression" by
Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi group if a peaceful solution
cannot be found to that country's turmoil, Saudi Foreign
Minister Saud al-Faisal said on Monday.
The Houthis and Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi have
established rival power centres in Sanaa and Aden and denied
each other's legitimacy, and appear to be moving towards open
conflict.
Asked if Riyadh might offer military aid to Hadi, whom it
recognises as Yemen's legitimate ruler, Prince Saud said:
"Certainly, countries in the region and the Arab world will take
the necessary measures to protect the region from aggression."
Speaking at a joint news conference with British Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond, Prince Saud repeated an invitation to
all Yemen's rival factions, including the Houthis, to attend
peace talks in the kingdom.
Hammond said Britain and its allies were discussing their
response.
"The international community will not stand by while Houthi
forces and other actors continue to undermine stability in Yemen
and seek to fragment that country and undermine its legitimate
president," he said, adding: "None of us wants to see military
action."
Asked about Tehran's role in supporting the Houthis in
Yemen, Prince Saud said he was "against Iran's interference" and
also attacked what he described as Iran's efforts to "stir up
sectarian conflict" in Arab states.
Earlier, in Cairo, Riyadh Yaseen, named by Hadi as his
interim foreign minister, called for Gulf Arab military
intervention in Yemen, and notably the imposition of a no-fly
zone, to stop territorial advances by Houthi fighters.
